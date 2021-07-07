BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

BOKF opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

