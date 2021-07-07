Citigroup Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,350,000 after buying an additional 4,066,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $752.70 million, a PE ratio of -39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

