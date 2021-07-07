Citigroup Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 933.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.43% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 76,049 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $351.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

