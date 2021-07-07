PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PROG by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in PROG by 33.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

