Citigroup Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,591 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

