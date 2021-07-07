ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin Buys 2,500 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXLS opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

