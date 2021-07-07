Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after buying an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after buying an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

NYSE NLSN opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

