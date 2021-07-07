Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 21,176 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.