Tony West Sells 6,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UBER stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.