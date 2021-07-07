Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 643,214 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,214 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $91,506,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

