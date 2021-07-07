Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 18,032 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,669,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,873,000 after purchasing an additional 725,785 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

