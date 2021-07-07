Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 436.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FOX by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

FOXA stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

