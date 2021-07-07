Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 43.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

