Steven Pantelick Sells 2,557 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $89,418.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00.

PUBM opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.47. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

