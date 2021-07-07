Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 4.1%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67). 2,352,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,493,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £469.95 million and a PE ratio of 312.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.66.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.