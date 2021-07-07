Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,231 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 230,775.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

