GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)’s share price was down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 8,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69.

About GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.