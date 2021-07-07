Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

