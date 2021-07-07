Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Shares Down 0.6%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

