CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 12,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXW. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

