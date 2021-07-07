eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,846,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,217,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,150,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,335,779.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,286,650 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

