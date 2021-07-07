Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ALV stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $108.76.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.