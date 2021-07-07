Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 351.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

