Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 170.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after buying an additional 460,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

