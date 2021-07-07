Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

NYSE EFX opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $246.55.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

