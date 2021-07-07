Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

NYSE EFX opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $246.55.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.