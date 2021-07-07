Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 29,326 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 770.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Avantor by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,713,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 220,433 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Avantor by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,238,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,610,000 after acquiring an additional 659,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avantor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,106,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

