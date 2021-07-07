Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 116,607 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 7,784.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.74% of Ultralife worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

ULBI stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

