Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,389. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -325.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

