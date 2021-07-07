Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $219.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.55 million and the lowest is $212.52 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $176.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $888.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.53 million to $918.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $957.92 million, with estimates ranging from $914.91 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

