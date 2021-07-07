Critical Contrast: Lument Finance Trust (LFT) and Its Rivals

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) is one of 278 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lument Finance Trust to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million $8.45 million 10.31 Lument Finance Trust Competitors $734.64 million $23.82 million 18.81

Lument Finance Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lument Finance Trust Competitors 3391 13508 13198 312 2.34

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 30.46% 9.11% 1.68% Lument Finance Trust Competitors 8.90% 1.16% 0.89%

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

