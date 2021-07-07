Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,232,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $290,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $279.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

