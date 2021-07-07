55,226 Shares in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $314,533. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $211.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.