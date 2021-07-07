Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,747,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

SRNE stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.