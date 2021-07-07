Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,032 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Astec Industries worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

