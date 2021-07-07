Northern Trust Corp Acquires 59,569 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,214,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of CEMEX worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

