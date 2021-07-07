Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $246.70 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $111.14 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

