Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

