Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 317,279 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

