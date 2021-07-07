Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Insider Tamar Yehoshua Sells 49,082 Shares of Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,128.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WORK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

