Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

