Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

