Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,823 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $3,025,505.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,437,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,205,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock opened at $256.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

