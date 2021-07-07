Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 364,438 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Affirm stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

