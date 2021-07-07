Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $8,713,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

