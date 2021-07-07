Prudential Financial Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.41.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

