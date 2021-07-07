Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $758,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,397 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $275.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.23. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

