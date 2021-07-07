10,835 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

