Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,676 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,627,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,677,000 after purchasing an additional 453,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

NYSE NAV opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

