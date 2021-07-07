Northern Trust Corp Has $24.72 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of XPeng worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $74,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and a PE ratio of -27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

